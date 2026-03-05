Transformative potential of AI in healthcare built on trust, ethics, inclusion

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The transformative potential of AI in healthcare can only be realised if it is built on a foundation of trust, ethics, and inclusion, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Closing the diagnostic gap, eliminating algorithmic bias, and ensuring equitable access require deliberate policy choices, diverse and high-quality data, and a healthcare workforce equipped to work alongside AI, the statement added.

The vision of ‘AI for All’ demands nothing less than an AI ecosystem that works for every patient, in every region, regardless of income, language, or geography.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the Strategy for AI in Healthcare for India (SAHI) during the recently-held ‘India AI Impact Summit’ in New Delhi.

SAHI sets out a national framework to guide the responsible integration of AI into India’s health system.

It recognises AI as a strategic enabler of health system strengthening, while affirming that its adoption must be anchored in public interest, trust, and long-term system resilience.

The various discussions held during the Summit also highlighted the importance of diversity in data, and accountable and trustworthy AI systems, along with the importance of using AI for public good.

Launched as a national framework, SAHI outlines a structured roadmap for integrating AI into healthcare delivery across India. It seeks to guide policymakers, healthcare providers, and technology developers on the responsible adoption of AI, ensuring innovation is aligned with clinical needs, regulatory standards, equity considerations, and public trust, according to the statement.

BODH (Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI), also launched during the Summit, provides a structured mechanism for testing and validating Health AI solutions before deployment at scale.

It will play a critical role in ensuring that AI tools used by clinicians are safe, reliable, and validated against real-world parameters before deployment. Trust, safety, and accountability must remain central to India’s health AI journey.

It was developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in collaboration with the National Health Authority.

From SAHI, to the importance of diversity in health data and trust, to the need for supportive benchmarking tools such as BODH, the discussions during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 converged on the transformative potential of AI in healthcare.

—IANS

na/