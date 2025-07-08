Train rams into school van near unmanned railway gate in TN's Cuddalore, 3 children killed

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) A tragic accident occurred near Chemmankuppam in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Tuesday morning when a train rammed into a school van at an unmanned railway crossing.

Preliminary reports confirm the death of three children and serious injuries to ten, including the school van driver.

The incident took place when the school van attempted to cross the railway tracks near Chemmankuppam.

A passenger train en route to Chidambaram collided with the van, dragging it for nearly 50 meters before coming to a halt.

The impact of the collision caused severe damage to the van and resulted in the immediate death of three children whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said the van was carrying schoolchildren and the driver at the time of the accident.

The injured, including the severely wounded driver and the children, were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital for emergency treatment. Medical authorities are monitoring their condition closely, and fears remain that the death toll could rise.

According to initial reports from the local residents and railway officials, the accident may have occurred due to the alleged negligence of the school van driver.

A formal investigation has been initiated by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and district authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident and to fix accountability.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among the local residents, who gathered at the site demanding stricter safety measures at railway crossings, especially near school zones. It was the local residents who first rushed to the spot on hearing the loud impact noise. The people desperately tried to help the besieged children till the authorities arrived at the spot and carried out the rescue.

Authorities have assured that action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

More updates are awaited as the situation develops.

