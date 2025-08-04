'DQ41': Nani gives the first clap for Dulquer Salmaan's next

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Mollywood sensation, Dulquer Salmaan, is gearing up to enchant the movie buffs yet again with his next, named "DQ41" for now.

The project that will be helmed by first-time director Ravi Nelakuditi was launched with a special pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday.

While Natural Star Nani gave the clap for the mahurat shot, Buchi Babu switched on the camera. 'Dasara' director Srikanth Odela also graced the mahurat ceremony.

Treating the netizens with sneak peeks from the launch ceremony, Dulquer penned on his official Instagram handle, "The much awaited #DQ41 - a heartwarming contemporary love story - launched grandly with a pooja ceremony...Natural Star @nameisnani gave the clap & blockbuster directors @srikanthodela__ & @buchibabu_sana graced the event to bless the team.

Starring @dqsalmaan

Directed by @ravi_nelakuditi

Produced by @cherukuri_2005 under @slv_cinemas

Music by @gvprakash

Cinematography by @anaygoswamy

Production design by @kollaavinash #SLVC10."

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the music for the yet-to-be-titled drama will be provided by ace composer GV Prakash.

The technical crew of the film will also see Anay Goswamy as the cinematographer, and Avinash Kolla as the head of the production design.

Touted to be a pan-India project, "DQ41" will reach the audience in five languages. The regular shoot for the movie has commenced on Monday.

The leading lady and remaining cast of the film have been kept under wraps for now.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, DQ praises Nani after he showed his appreciation for the teaser of Dulquer's "Kantha".

Nani wrote on X, "Loving everything happening around cinema. #Kingdom feels like own coming from our Gautam, Vijay, Ani and Vamsi. Everything that came out so far makes it very exciting. Dulquer’s and Rana’s #Kantha teaser was terrific and #AakasamLoOkaTara glimpse was beautiful and there’s #War2 and #Coolie to look forward to. Wish you all enjoy these films at theatres and have a great time this season."

Elated by this, DQ called Nani's love for cinema "true".

"This is true love for cinema ! Lots of love to you Nani bro ! Wishing all films do exceptionally well starting this weekend with Vijays #Kingdom @NameisNani @TheDeverakonda," Dulquer wrote.

