August 04, 2025 7:48 PM हिंदी

Pak forces behind 121 killings, 785 forcible disappearances in Balochistan this year: Report

Pak forces behind 121 killings, 785 forcible disappearances in Balochistan this year: Report

Quetta, Aug 4 (IANS) A human rights organisation on Monday revealed that 785 individuals were forcibly disappeared and 121 were extrajudicially killed in Balochistan at the hands of Pakistani forces and "state-backed death squads" since the start of 2025.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the daily toll of disappearances and killings was at an average of four enforced disappearances and one killing per day.

The victims include students, journalists, and peaceful protesters, many of whom were abducted from cities such as Karachi and Islamabad.

"These actions were carried out by security forces and state-backed death squads operating with complete impunity," said the rights body.

This comes just after Dil Jan Baloch was extrajudicially killed by the state-backed death squad on August 2 after he was forcibly disappeared on July 22 from the Kech district in Balochistan, according to the human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Another incident happened on Sunday when Inayat Khair Mohammad, who was forcibly disappeared last December, was killed by the Pakistan-backed death squad, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) said.

The rights body stated that these groups, locally referred to as "death squads," are known to operate with "impunity" and are widely believed to "act as proxies for state interests in Balochistan."

"This pattern is consistent with previously documented tactics aimed at silencing voices critical of state policy in Balochistan while avoiding formal channels of justice and oversight," the HRCB stated.

The rights body emphasised that these practices constitute ongoing "violations of Pakistan's binding international human rights obligations," including those under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), particularly the right to life, protection from arbitrary detention, and the prohibition of enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing.

The human rights organisations have repeatedly called for international scrutiny and credible accountability mechanisms to ensure justice for victims and to deter further violations in Balochistan.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Butterfly Gandhimathi’s Q1 net profit drops 29 pc sequentially

Butterfly Gandhimathi’s Q1 net profit drops 29 pc sequentially

AIFF to meet ISL club CEOs on Thursday amid uncertainty over league's future

AIFF to meet ISL club CEOs on Thursday amid uncertainty over league's future

Pro Panja League Season 2 set to begin in Gwalior with six teams eying title in the competition.

Pro Panja League Season 2 set to begin in Gwalior with six teams eying title

Win at The Oval means absolutely everything, will rank right at the top, says KL Rahul after India's six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

5th Test: Win at The Oval means absolutely everything, will rank right at the top, says KL Rahul

EU team to visit Bangladesh next month to assess 'electoral environment' before polls (File image)

EU team to visit Bangladesh next month to assess 'electoral environment' before polls

Adivi Sesh returns as Agent Gopi for 'G2'; To be out in May 2026

Adivi Sesh returns as Agent Gopi for 'G2'; To be out in May 2026

'Maza aa gaya dekh ke': Shikhar Dhawan lauds India’s fight after their thrilling win in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London. Photo credit: IANS

'Maza aa gaya dekh ke': Shikhar Dhawan lauds India’s fight after Oval thriller

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: A region in crisis amid exploitation, repression

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: A region in crisis amid exploitation, repression

Anil Kapoor, Kareena, Arjun Kapoor celebrate Team India’s thrilling win against England in final Test match

Anil Kapoor, Kareena, Arjun Kapoor celebrate Team India’s thrilling win against England in final Test match

'Janaki V/S State of Kerala' to get a world digital premiere this Independence Day

'Janaki V/S State of Kerala' to get a world digital premiere this Independence Day