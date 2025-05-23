Trailer of 'Theatre: The Myth of Reality’ released at Cannes Film Festival

May 23, 2025 6:06 PM हिंदी

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) The official trailer of the director Sajin Baabu's Malayalam film, 'Theatre: The Myth of Reality', was launched at the prestigious 2025 Cannes Film Festival – Marché du Film in France.

The trailer was launched by veteran film director Sudhir Mishra.

Following his National Award-winning film 'Biriyani', Sajin Baabu returns with 'Theatre', a film that explores powerful themes of fading traditions, feminine mysticism, and the blurred boundaries between myth and reality. ‘Theatre’ has been produced by Anjana Philip and Philip Zackaria under the banner of Anjana Talkies, with Santhosh Kottayi as the co-producer.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of two women who deeply believe that a curse is at the root of the pain and suffering they endure. In a modern world that often dismisses such beliefs, the film invites us to witness how superstition and reality blur in the secluded and mysterious community.

Set in Kerala's Illikkal Island, the film comes alive through haunting atmosphere, carried by a richly textured narrative, visuals, and sonic landscape.

Speaking at the launch, writer-director Sajin Baabu said, “It’s honestly a bit surreal to be here at the Cannes Film Festival. Just being part of this space where world cinema is celebrated with such love is an honour in itself. Representing the Malayalam film industry on this stage means a lot to me. We’ve put our hearts into this film, and it means a lot to see people here responding to it with so much warmth.”

‘Theatre’ features Rima Kallingal and Sarasa Balussery in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Megha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sharma, D Raguthaman, Akhil Kavalayoor, Aparna Sen, Lakshmi Padma, Meena Rajan, RJ Anjali, Meenakshi Raveendran, Ashwathy, Arun Sol, and Ratheesh Rohini. Rima Kallingal won the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actress for her role in this film.

‘Theatre’s’ technical crew includes cinematography by Syamaprakash M S, editing by Appu Bhattathiri, and music composition by Saeed Abbas. Gayathri Kishore is the costume designer, while prosthetics and makeup were managed by Sethu Sivanandan and Ash Ashraf.

Prominent Filmmaker Dr. Biju Damodaran, Actor Prakash Bare, Actress Chhaya Kadam, Trans-media consultant MN Gujar, and many Indian, German, Chinese, and French filmmakers were present during the launch of the trailer of the film.

