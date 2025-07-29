Blue Dart’s Q1 net profit falls 8.6 pc to Rs 48.8 crore

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Logistics major Blue Dart Express Limited on Tuesday reported an 8.6 per cent decline in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26), as higher employee and finance costs weighed on earnings.

This came even as the company saw revenue growth on the back of steady demand for logistics and distribution services.

The DHL-owned company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.8 crore, down from Rs 53.4 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,441.9 crore, supported by strong traction in both B2B and B2C segments.

Total expenses during the quarter increased 8.3 per cent, driven by an 8.7 per cent rise in employee benefit costs and higher depreciation expenses.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.2 per cent to Rs 223.7 crore, with margins improving to 15.5 per cent from 15.1 per cent a year earlier.

The company said its investments in new hubs, automation, and digital infrastructure were helping maintain growth momentum.

During the quarter, it launched its largest integrated operating facility in Delhi’s Bijwasan and expanded air connectivity to Guwahati.

Blue Dart shares have fallen nearly 7 per cent so far this year. On Tuesday, the stock closed 1.1 per cent lower at Rs 6,489.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Blue Dart is one of the leading logistics and courier service providers in South Asia. It offers services like express delivery, freight forwarding, and supply chain solutions.

The company has a wide network, covering more than 56,400 locations across India, and connects to over 220 countries and territories worldwide through its parent company, DHL.

Blue Dart focuses on customer satisfaction and aims to provide high-quality service with the help of its skilled team and advanced technology.

--IANS

pk