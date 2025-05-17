May 17, 2025 5:59 PM हिंदी

Trailer of Chhaya Kadam-starrer ‘Snow Flower’ draws stupendous reactions at Bharat Pavilion in Cannes

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Snow Flower’, which stars Chhaya Kadam, was unveiled at the Bharat Pavilion during the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. The film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Gajendra Ahire.

Chhaya returned to Cannes Film Festival after the terrific win of her film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ helmed by Payal Kapadia.

‘Snow Flower’ revolves around the emotional and determined journey of two Indian grandparents fighting against all odds to gain custody of their granddaughter. The film’s cross-border emotional arc is rooted in Marathi storytelling.

Talking about her return to Cannes, Chhaya Kadam said in a statement, “Coming back to Cannes with Snow Flower is emotional in ways I can’t express. The film is truly special and touches the right chord and it is really close to my heart. The film, though in Marathi, is one that will resonate with everyone who watches it”.

The film is produced by Deepak Kumar Bhagat of Percy Vs Goliath and Rekha Bhagat. It also stars Vaibhav Mangale, Sarfaraz Alam and Manawa Devendra Bhagwat among others.

Talking about the film, director Gajendra Ahire said, “I am grateful to the Maharashtra State Government and MFSCDC for this opportunity and to Deepak and Rekha for allowing me to tell this story. Snow Flower is a story that needed to be told. It is about the emotional bridges we build across borders and the power of family. Cannes is the perfect stage for this story to begin its journey”.

Last year, Chhaya Kadam walked the red carpet for ‘All We Imagine as Light’, which went on to win the Grand Prix and also had ‘Sister Midnight’ as an official selection at the Directors Fortnight in Cannes. This year, she brought the same grace and passion to the festival as she presented Snow Flower, a film that she describes as “close to the heart and rooted in truth”.

Snow Flower is part of a showcase by The Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation (MFSCDC), Government of Maharashtra.

--IANS

aa/

