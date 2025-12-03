Nagaland: Traditional dances, cultural grandeur light up second day of Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 2 (IANS) A diverse range of Naga traditional dances and cultural expressions marked a vibrant line-up of events on the second day of the Hornbill Festival on Tuesday at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, around 12 km south of the state capital Kohima.

The cultural show, held in traditional style, was hosted by Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang and co-hosted by G. Ikuto Zhimomi, Advisor for the Land Resources Department.

Special guests included the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar and other dignitaries. Tuesday’s performances for the day showcased a diverse range of Naga traditional dances and cultural expressions.

The Angami community troupe presented Phita, a folk dance performed during traditional chants and usually seen in festive seasons, while the Ao community troupe performed Nokinketer, a warrior dance symbolising bravery, strength, and martial spirit.

The Chakhesang community troupe showcased Lika/Thucuikhu, a horn-blowing performance reserved for festive seasons, followed by Khridikhuhi, the Mass Curse Day observance held annually on the last day of the second lunar month, serving as a reminder to uphold peace, order, and harmony within the village.

The Chang troupe performed Bu Sen Oneed, while the Garo troupe showcased the Wangala Dance, traditionally performed during the post-harvest thanksgiving festival.

The Kachari troupe performed Bima Thanai, an indigenous game involving two teams - one representing a “mother” and her “children,” and the other acting as “guards.”

The Konyak Naga troupe presented Shim Shut Boa, sung by womenfolk while pounding rice, expressing the hardships faced by women as they prepare for marriage.

The troupes of Kuki, Lotha, Zeliang, Pochury, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Tikhir, Yimkhiung and Phom communities performed different traditional performances.

The Zeliang troupe concluded the second day’s show with Matha-Bu Lin, a performance presented during the Chaga Gadi festival, calling upon the youth to display their vibrant culture to visitors.

Meanwhile, at the inaugural ceremony on Monday evening, Chief Minister and host of the 10-day (December 1-10) festival, Neiphiu Rio, had said that the Hornbill Festival is an expression of the Nagas' way of life; it represents the unity and oneness of the Nagas. He added that it signifies the rich legacy, living traditions and respect for the ancestors.

Over 86 per cent of the state’s two-million population (2011 Census) belongs to tribal communities.

Nagaland has 17 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, each with its own rich cultural heritage, traditional dances, music, attire and customs.

