Trade pacts with developed economies to boost startups and entrepreneurs: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India’s recent free trade agreements (FTAs) with developed economies provide significant opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs.

Addressing the ‘Startup Pe Charcha’ interaction at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister said that these trade agreements create certainty and confidence for investors while opening new markets for Indian goods and services.

He encouraged startups to explore startup-to-startup collaborations and partnerships with countries abroad to attract investment and expand globally, highlighting opportunities across services, mobility, payments, sustainability, renewable energy and advanced technologies.

The minister highlighted that one of the most visible transformations in a resurgent and new India is the growing self-confidence among the country’s youth.

He noted that young Indians today are increasingly willing to take risks, pursue entrepreneurship and experiment with ideas, marking a significant shift from earlier hesitations around career choices.

Goyal said that this self-confidence reflects a fundamental change in India’s mindset towards innovation and future-ready growth.

During the interaction, Goyal engaged with several founders and achievers present at the event.

Responding to a question on sectors with high growth potential, the Minister identified tourism and skill development as areas offering significant opportunities, both in terms of national requirements and entrepreneurial success.

He emphasised the need to integrate technology into these sectors to reach wider sections of the population, particularly in rural areas. He also underlined the importance of training, re-training and re-skilling to prepare India’s workforce for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber security.

He noted that recent policy discussions have brought sharper focus to deep-tech development and said that the second Rs 10,000-crore Startup Fund of Funds announced by the government will significantly support deep-tech startups, particularly at early and critical stages of growth. He added that his interactions with incubators and academic institutions across the country reflect strong momentum in this sector.

