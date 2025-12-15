Trade, AI and diaspora role take centre stage in India–US relations debate

Chicago, Dec 15 (IANS) Trade, artificial intelligence, and the role of diaspora media are among the key issues for the bilateral relationship between the two largest democracies of the world, as eminent community members, business leaders and diplomats observed as they examined the future trajectory of India-US relations in this windy city on Sunday.

Ankit Jain of the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum described the bilateral relationship as “a long ongoing marriage — full of commitment, but short drama.”

He said trade ties remained strong despite political headwinds. “India is the largest trade partner of over $200 billion,” he said, adding that US companies continued to invest heavily in India, citing recent announcements by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Participating in a panel discussion during the India Abroad Dialogue here, Jain warned that high tariffs could hurt both economies. “It makes no sense to have India at the highest 50 per cent,” he said, noting the impact on small and medium enterprises and inflation in the United States.

Debesh Kumar Behera, Counsellor for Community Affairs and Security at the Indian Embassy, said India’s upcoming AI summit would focus on open-source innovation and indigenous capability. “The more open source we use, the more it will help the community,” he said, outlining India’s emphasis on data centres, quantum computing and domestic AI models.

Community leaders stressed the diaspora’s role as an economic and cultural bridge. “We are the strongest community as far as AI development is concerned,” said Amitabh Mittal, a community leader and successful businessman, urging deeper engagement between next-generation Indian American entrepreneurs and India’s innovation ecosystem.

Media responsibility also featured prominently. Vandana Jhingan, a community media leader, warned that misinformation and “yellow journalism” were eroding trust. “Everybody carries a smartphone and treats themselves like reporters,” she said, arguing that responsible journalism required verification, not narratives.

She said ethnic media needed stronger community support. “Editorial has its job, but publishers have to pay the bills,” she said, calling on businesses to back credible diaspora outlets.

Participants also discussed defence manufacturing, semiconductors and space technology, noting growing opportunities for co-creation. “There are over 3,600 smaller organisations in America working in defence and space,” and many are led by next-generation Indian Americans, said community leader and business leader Nirav Patel.

The session concluded with calls for sustained engagement despite political uncertainty. “This is not the worst of times or the best of times,” one speaker said. “It is just time.”

India and the United States have expanded cooperation across defence, technology and education over the past decade. As both countries navigate political transitions, diaspora leaders say sustained people-to-people ties will remain a stabilising force.

