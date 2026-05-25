Murugan Ashwin announces retirement from domestic cricket and IPL

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Indian leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin announced his retirement from domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him represent multiple IPL franchises and Tamil Nadu across formats.

In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, the 35-year-old reflected on his cricketing journey, his rise through Tamil Nadu cricket and his experiences in the IPL.

“Since I started playing cricket at the age of six, I have been deeply in love with the game, and it has blessed me abundantly. Cricket has shaped me into the person I am today and allowed me to truly express myself on the field. It's been an incredible ride so far, and on that note, I would like to share an update with you all,” Ashwin wrote in an Instagram post.

Murugan Ashwin then confirmed his decision to step away from domestic cricket and the IPL as he stated, “I would like to announce that I have decided to call time on my domestic cricket career and my journey in the IPL. I will, however, be exploring new challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to continuing to play the game as competitively as always.”

The spinner represented six IPL franchises during his career — Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Thanking all the teams he played for in the IPL, Murugan Ashwin wrote, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the six teams I represented during my IPL career: Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.”

He also reflected on the opportunity to share dressing rooms with some of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

“My decade-long experience in the IPL gave me the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the greats of the game and play under the leadership of legendary cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. These experiences have helped me work on myself and become a better cricketer since my debut in 2016.”

Ashwin also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India for organising the IPL and acknowledged the role the tournament played in his career.

“A big thank you to my teammates for all the memories-I will forever cherish these moments. The IPL provided the recognition and platform to showcase my talent at the highest level, and I would like to thank the BCCI for organising such a formidable tournament that continues to get bigger and better every year,” he wrote.

The Tamil Nadu spinner reserved special praise for the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, where he spent the majority of his domestic career.

“To the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association: I have truly put my blood, sweat, and tears into representing this team, and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” he penned.

He also recalled fulfilling his dream of representing Tamil Nadu at the senior level.

“Ever since I started playing the game, I had a deep-rooted aspiration to make it to the senior state side. Given Tamil Nadu's rich legacy of producing some of the finest cricketers, I was absolutely thrilled and on top of the world when I was first selected for the Ranji Trophy squad back in 2012.”

Murugan Ashwin represented Tamil Nadu for more than two decades across age groups and senior cricket and signed off as the state’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

“Having represented the state for over 20 years across various age categories, being part of a winning side on four occasions in the limited-overs format, and bowing out as the state's highest wicket-taker in T20s, my memories with TNCA will forever fill my heart with joy and pride,” he said.

He also thanked the Chandigarh Cricket Association and Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, whom he represented as a guest player in recent seasons.

“Chandigarh (UTCA) and Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association-Representing these two states over the past three years as a guest player gave me the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and grow. I am incredibly grateful for your unwavering support and for welcoming me as one of your own.”

Thanking everyone who played a role in his journey, Ashwin added, “To my teammates, coaches, trainers, physios and everyone who believed in me along the way (and even the few who didn't): thank you for the memories and for sharing this journey with me. The lessons I've gained from every single one of you have been invaluable in helping me become a better person and player.”

Despite stepping away from domestic cricket and the IPL, the spinner indicated that he intends to continue playing the game in other capacities.

“This is definitely not a goodbye, but rather an opportunity for me to express my gratitude for the love and support I have received over the years. I have always played this game the hard way-devoting my utmost dedication and discipline to fine-tuning my craft-and I will strive to continue doing the same going forward. By God's grace, I still feel there is a lot of cricket left in me. Moving forward, I want to use my experience to take on the new opportunities and challenges this great sport has to offer,” he concluded.

--IANS

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