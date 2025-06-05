Touring England will be a new experience, will try to win a trophy there, says Suryavanshi

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Left-handed batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who won the Super-striker of the Season award in IPL 2025, said he is excited about taking learnings from touring England for the first time as a member of India U19 team. He added that he will try his best to win another trophy in England.

India’s U19 tour of England will happen from June 24 to July 23, and comprises a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches.

“It's a new tournament and a new game. I am going to the UK for the first time. It will be a new experience for me. I will get to know about the game and the grounds there. Our captain, Ayush Matre, has played for CSK this time. The preparation is going very well. I will get a good experience of playing in England. We will try to win a trophy from there as well,” said Suryavanshi in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Suryavanshi began his IPL life with a first-ball six, and went on to score 252 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 206.55. But it was his whirlwind 101 in 35 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), the second-fastest century in IPL history, which left everyone astonished.

“Playing in the IPL is like a dream for everyone. It was my first season and I got a lot of positive things from it. I got to learn a lot about what I can do for the team in the next season. So, I will work on the areas where I made mistakes in the past, and I will try to do better for the team in the next season.

“I have learnt that I have to do two times better than what I have done in the past, so that my team can play in the finals next year. I will focus on how much I can contribute to making it happen for my team in the next season,” concluded Suryavanshi.

