Tottenham Hotspur in talks with Manchester City to sign Savinho and Omar Marmoush

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Manchester City to sign forwards Savinho and Omar Marmoush as the Premier League 2026-27 kicks off on Friday. This comes after Spurs let go of a host of their players this summer and are looking to boost their attack for the upcoming season.

A report in the BBC stated that the talks between the clubs are underway, although the final agreement has not yet been reached. Spurs wanted to get Brazilian winger Savinho in 2025 too, but he did not leave the Sky Blues and instead signed a two-year contract extension with the club, which saw him stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

However, Savinho has expressed his openness to leaving the City after Spurs showed interest in him. He joined the club in 2024 for a sum of £30m after leaving French club Troyes. Savinho had limited time on the pitch last season as he appeared in 36 matches across competitions, a dip from 48 he made in 2024.

Meanwhile, Marmoush went out of Pep Guardiola's scheme of things in his last season in 2025-26, and he managed to score just eight goals in 36 appearances. He was signed by the club for £59m in 2025 from Eintracht Frankfurt. The value put by City is not clear, although the club would look for a profit from the potential deal of their strikers, the report added.

City have already sold some of their regulars, including Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders and goalkeeper James Trafford. City have roped in midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a reported £116 million, while they have also brought in Argentine goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli from Marseille. Meanwhile, City are also interested in signing Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea and are also exploring central midfielder Manu Kone from Roma. They have also kept Ayyoub Bouaddi on the checklist too.

As for Spurs, they are reportedly interested in roping in Netherlands and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, although it remains to be seen whether they have the money to get him.

--IANS

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