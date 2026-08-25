August 25, 2026 4:35 PM हिंदी

Tottenham complete signing of Savinho from Man City

Tottenham complete signing of Savinho from Man City

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of forward Savinho from Manchester City in a deal worth 85 million pounds (USD 116m).

Spurs have roped in the Brazilian forward after having an eye on him for a year, having registered their interest in him last summer.

The forward reflected on the deal, stating that this presents him with a "wonderful opportunity" to join Spurs as the transfer window nears its deadline. "It's taken a while, but I'm very happy to be here," Savinho said in a statement from Spurs.

"It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world. As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach, I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team."

He made 53 appearances for City after joining in 2024 from Troyes. The Brazilian forward thanked the club, the fans and his teammates. "I’d like to thank everyone at Manchester City," the striker said. "My teammates, the staff, the fans… all of them were brilliant with me. I am a better player and better person having spent time at City.

Savinho's arrival at Spurs will give Roberto De Zerbi's side a shot in the arm in the forward line. The side had limited options at the attacking line in their Premier League opener against Brentford, which they lost 3-0. They had to field 19-year-old Mikey Moore at right wing.

Savinho had expressed his openness to leaving the City after Spurs showed interest in him. He joined the club in 2024 for a sum of £30m after leaving French club Troyes. Savinho had limited time on the pitch last season as he appeared in 36 matches across competitions, a dip from 48 he made in 2024.

Meanwhile, striker Omar Marmoush is also expected to join Spurs from City, a report in ESPN stated. Marmoush went out of Pep Guardiola's scheme of things in his last season in 2025-26, and he managed to score just eight goals in 36 appearances. He was signed by the club for £59m in 2025 from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking on Savinho's transfer, the Spurs coach said that the striker brings "energy, imagination and quality" to the table. "Savio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity.

"We're very pleased to have him with us, and I'm looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team," he said.

--IANS

vm/bc

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