'Tomorrow is a festival in Bengal': BJP State President says preparations for govt formation complete

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) BJP West Bengal President, Samik Bhattacharya on Friday said that all preparations for the formation of the new government in the state have been completed and described the occasion as a 'festival' for the people of West Bengal.

Speaking to IANS, Samik Bhattacharya said, “The preparations for forming the government have already been completed. The oath-taking ceremony will take place tomorrow at 10 A.M. The Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, and several Chief Ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony. The entire BJP leadership will be present, and the government will be formed.”

He further said, “Tomorrow is a festival in West Bengal. The government is being formed on the land of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country.”

Bhattacharya also claimed that the new government symbolises the sacrifices made by BJP workers in the state over the years.

“This government is the government of 312 BJP workers who sacrificed their lives over the last 15 years,” he said.

Reacting to Governor R.N. Ravi’s order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Bhattacharya said, “That is a constitutional provision. It is a matter between Mamata and the Governor. We have no role or interference in it.”

Commenting on the killing of Chandranath Rath, Personal Assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, he said the police were investigating the matter and closely monitoring the situation.

In a shocking incident late on Wednesday night, Rath was shot dead while returning home from a party program in the Madhyamgram area of ​​North 24 Parganas district.

According to reports, Rath suffered multiple bullet injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. He was immediately taken to Viva City Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday described the killing of his close aide Chandranath Rath as 'heart-wrenching' and alleged that it was a 'pre-planned murder' carried out after days of surveillance.

--IANS

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