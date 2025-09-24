Tom Holland suffered a 'bump' after pull ring line 'snapped'

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) After it was reported that he suffered a “mild concussion” following a fall on the set of his new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, it is now reported that Tom Holland has sustained a "bump" on the head after a pull ring line "snapped" while he was shooting a stunt on his latest superhero film.

It was on September 22, when news about the 29-year-old actor was rushed to hospital and diagnosed with a "mild concussion" and now more details about the incident have emerged with The Sun newspaper revealing the accident "wasn't as bad" as previously feared, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told the publication's Bizarre column: "The accident wasn’t as bad as people think. A line snapped on a pull ring and he got a bump on his bonce. Filming was supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now the production team have been told to stand down for two weeks.

"Tom has been taking it easy as he had a suspected concussion and no one wants him to rush back to set."

The publication reports the two week delay to the production will not affect the film's release date, which is still set for July 31 2026.

The accident, which took place at Leavesden Studios in Watford, is believed to have happened a day before Holland was seen supporting his brothers at a charity event in London. The actor made an appearance at the event alongside his actress partner Zendaya and hosted the quiz, which raises money for family charity.

Holland started acting at the age of nine when he enrolled in a dancing class. A choreographer noticed him and arranged for him to audition for a role in Billy Elliot the Musical at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

After two years of training, he secured a supporting role in 2008. Later that year, he was upgraded to the title role, which he played until 2010. Holland made his film debut in the disaster drama The Impossible in 2012 as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami.

Holland then decided to pursue acting as a full-time career, appearing in How I Live Now and playing historical figures in the film In the Heart of the Sea and the TV miniseries Wolf Hall.

