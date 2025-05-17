Tom Cruise says ‘yes’ to Avneet Kaur for his next

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise has said “yes” to take actress Avneet Kaur if he makes a Bollywood kind of film, which he says is on his list.

In a video shared by Avneet on Instagram, Cruise is seen talking about his love for India, its culture and Bollywood cinema.

The star said: “I love Bollywood films, you know, when you're seeing the skill that it takes to do what you all do, that you naturally do. I love that you're in this drama or comedy and suddenly it breaks out in song. I love it.”

“It's something that, you know, I grew up with and I love musicals, I love dramas. Your culture in that way is something that I would like to be able to do. It's on my list of kinds of films to make,” he said.

To which Avneet replied: “And I would love to be a part of it.”

Giving a thumbs up, Cruise said: “Yeah, good. Yeah, it's good.That would be awesome. That would be amazing.”

The two then talked about the star trying Indian food, to which Cruise said that he loves “Indian snacks”

“I love Indian food. Who doesn't? I love Indian food. You know, it's delicious.”

Earlier, Avneet shared a post in which she and Cruise can be seen greeting each other with a graceful Namaste, ahead of the release of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’.

She wrote in the caption, “In the caption of her post, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible."

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ is set to arrive in cinemas on May 17, releasing first in India, and this unexpected cultural moment between Avneet and Tom Cruise has added to the anticipation.

--IANS

dc/