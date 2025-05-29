Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) As the last installment in the "Mission Impossible" series has reached movie lovers, the man of the hour, Tom Cruise decided to turn back the clock and look back at some precious moments from the point when the journey began.

Cruise posted a BTS picture from the first "Mission Impossible" film which also marked his journey as a producer.

Showing his gratitude to all those who have been a part of the "Mission Impossible" franchise, Cruise wrote on social media, "Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime. To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all."

The Hollywood hunk further thanked the audience for all their love. "Most importantly, I want to thank the audience, for whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve. We’re thrilled to share The Final Reckoning with you," he went on to write.

On Tuesday, elated by "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" run at the box office, Cruise penned another heartfelt note on his X saying, “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios."

"To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you. To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support," he added.

Once again, he did not forget the viewers, and wrote, “And most of all, THANK YOU to the audiences everywhere – for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom."

--IANS

pm/