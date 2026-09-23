Tom Cruise poses with David Beckham, Prince and Princess of Wales at ‘Digger’ premiere

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Action icon Tom Cruise shared glimpses from the royal premiere of “Digger” in London, where he posed with filmmaker J.J. Abrams,football legend David Beckham and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Taking to Instagram, Cruise, who also shared a motley of pictures of himself with the cast of the film and fans, described the evening as an “absolute joy and honour” and thanked the Royal Family, the city of London and everyone who attended the premiere.

“Tonight has been an absolute joy and an honor. Thank you to The Royal Family, the city of London, and to all in attendance of our official Royal Premiere of DIGGER! Alejandro, the cast, and I had so much fun,” Cruise wrote as the caption.

In the upcoming film, Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell. The film logline describes Cruise’s character as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy. “Digger” is Cruise’s first film since signing a deal to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros. Discovery in January. His last project with the studio was “Edge of Tomorrow” a decade ago.

“Digger,” which shot in the U.K. for six months, marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film since “The Revenant.” The film will be produced and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, with a script he co-wrote in 2023 with “Birdman” co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. “Digger” is produced by Cruise and Iñárritu.

Regarded as a Hollywood icon, Cruise has been feted with various accolades, including an Honorary Palme d'Or, an Academy Honorary Award, and three Golden Globes, in addition to nominations for four competitive Academy Awards.One of Hollywood's most bankable stars, he is consistently one of the world's highest-paid actors.

--IANS

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