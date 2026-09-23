September 23, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

From cricket dreams to Asian Games history: Meet Jay Meena, who secures historic medal in soft tennis

From cricket dreams to Asian Games history: Meet Jay Meena, who secures historic medal in soft tennis

Nagoya, Sep 23 (IANS) Jay Meena created history after he confirmed India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis after reaching the men's singles semifinals here on Wednesday. With his quarterfinal win, Meena is assured of at least a bronze. He will play his semifinal match later in the day.

Meena's journey in soft tennis began almost by chance. He was more interested in cricket and initially aspired to become a cricketer. After joining Pioneer Public School in Dewas, he came across a soft tennis court, where his curiosity first led him to watch the players and eventually help as a ball boy.

Gradually, he began playing the sport himself and progressed from school and district competitions to the state and national levels. By the age of 14, he was already competing internationally in Japan, the home of soft tennis.

Meena established himself among India’s leading soft tennis players with a gold medal in men's singles at the 36th National Games in Gujarat in 2022. He also contributed to Madhya Pradesh’s medal-winning performances in the Men’s Team and Doubles events.

By 2025, he had further strengthened his credentials by becoming the National Champion in Men’s Singles. His international breakthrough continued at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he reached the quarter-finals of the Men’s Singles event and also represented India in the Men’s Team event.

In 2024, partnering Aadhya Tiwari, he created history by winning India’s first-ever medal at the World Soft Tennis Championships, securing bronze in mixed doubles.

He achieved another historic milestone at the Asian Soft Tennis Championships in 2025, becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the continental championships after reaching the men's singles semi-finals and securing bronze.

He went on to win a total of four medals at the continental event. TAGG (Target Asian Games Group) athlete is making his third Asian Games appearance, having previously represented India at Jakarta 2018 and Hangzhou 2022. He supported under National Coaching Camps in Ahmedabad and Jammu towards preparation for the Asian Championship and Asian Games, respectively.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on modak as she shares glimpses from Ganpati celebrations

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on modak as she shares glimpses from Ganpati celebrations

Rashami Desai: I wasn’t looking for a comeback on television

Rashami Desai: I wasn’t looking for a comeback on television

EAM Jaishankar discusses collaboration in AI, space, energy with counterparts from UAE, France

EAM Jaishankar discusses collaboration in AI, space, energy with counterparts from UAE, France

Asian Games: President Murmu congratulates Women’s Skeet Team on bronze medal win

Asian Games: President Murmu congratulates Women’s Skeet Team on bronze medal win

Domestic air traffic declines 6.34 pc in Aug, SpiceJet and IndiGo lose market share

Domestic air traffic declines 6.34 pc in Aug, SpiceJet and IndiGo lose market share

Angad Bedi shares glimpses of safari adventure with Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi shares glimpses of safari adventure with Neha Dhupia

Emraan Hashmi on ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne': There’s nostalgia attached to Himesh, Aditya and me coming together again

Emraan Hashmi on ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne': There’s nostalgia attached to Himesh, Aditya and me coming together again

Suraj Venjaramoodu's next Tamil film goes on floors with traditional pooja (Photo: Seven Screen Studio/X)

Suraj Venjaramoodu's next Tamil film goes on floors with traditional pooja

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Shocking that there are actresses who say they aren't feminists

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Shocking that there are actresses who say they aren't feminists

Asian Games: Jay Meena bags historic bronze in men's soft tennis

Asian Games: Jay Meena bags historic bronze in men's soft tennis