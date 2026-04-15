Tom Cruise calls 2026 a promising year for films, shares glimpse of ‘Digger' at Cinemacon

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise, who showcased a sneak-peek into his upcoming film “Digger” at the Cinemacon, expressed his happiness about the year for cinema, saying 2026 has already kicked off on a strong note for the film industry.

Cruise took to Instagram, where he shared a series of photos of himself on stage with filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whom he called his “dear friend”. He went on to share that he had a great time at the event, reconnecting with friends and celebrating movies.

“I had a lot of fun at CinemaCon seeing so many friends. The year has already gotten off to a great start for cinema, and I’m looking forward to all the films still to come in the year ahead from countless hardworking and talented artists!” he wrote in the caption.

The star added: “Today, my dear friend Alejandro G. Iñárritu and I had a blast sharing our sneak peek of DIGGER. We cannot wait to share this film with the world in October and to be part of what is going to be such a special year at the movies!”

Iñárritu’s Digger is set to release on October 2.

Cruise will essay the role of Digger Rockwell. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy. “Digger” is Cruise’s first film since signing a deal to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros. Discovery in January. His last project with the studio was “Edge of Tomorrow” a decade ago.

The exact plot is still under wraps.

Warner Bros. had earlier provided a logline describing Cruise’s character as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

“Digger,” which shot in the U.K. for six months, marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film since “The Revenant.” The film will be produced and directed by Inarritu, with a script he co-wrote in 2023 with “Birdman” co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. “Digger” is produced by Cruise and Iñárritu.

--IANS

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