June 02, 2026 11:48 PM हिंदी

Jahnvi Kapoor gets hit by Ram Charan's fan during 'Peddi' event?

Jahnvi Kapoor gets hit by Ram Charan's fan during 'Peddi' event?

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor had a scary experience during a promotional event of her much-anticipated drama "Peddi", co-starring Ram Charan.

In the video doing rounds on social media, an enthusiastic fan can be seen rushing towards Ram Charan while he was seated next to Janhvi.

The fan, who seemed to have styled himself just like Ram Charan, made his way towards the stage, and in an attempt to reach the 'RRR' actor, he ended up hitting Janhvi before the security jumped in.

While nothing is too clear, the clip suggests that, the fan, while making his way through the crowd and in an attempt to shake hands with Ram Charan ended up losing his balance and falling on the handle of the sofa Janhvi was sitting on, leaving her absolutely scared.

Kevin Kunta, Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard, stepped in immediately and took the fan away.

The social media is flooded with reactions such as "International Level security..", "World level Security... What a Man", and "Jahnvi's reaction stole the whole show", among others.

However, later during the same event, another clip featuring the fan showed him meeting Ram Charan, but in a controlled environment this time. The fan can be seen thanking the actor and even bowing at his feet.

Meanwhile, with Ram Charan and Janhvi as the lead pair, "Peddi" also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in important roles, along with others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has provided the music for the drama.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings

"Peddi" is expected to reach the cinemas on 4th June this year.

--IANS

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