10 civilians forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, June 2 (IANS) At least 10 civilians were forcibly disappeared in Balochistan following raids and operations conducted by Pakistani forces across several districts, including Nushki, Khuzdar, and Surab, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing local sources, the Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani armed forces carried out a massive search operation in the Killi Mengal region in Nushki on Monday morning.

According to residents, around 20 military vehicles surrounded the area before conducting house-to-house searches, during which seven individuals were reportedly detained and later moved to undisclosed locations.

The victims were identified as Shah Khalid, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Niaz, Noor Mohammad, Mohammad Arif, Alauddin, and Abdul Basit.

In a separate incident in the Hajika area of Surab on the same day, Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) detained two men identified as Ubaidullah and Khuda Bakhsh during a house raid.

According to the family, both men, who earned their livelihood as farmers, were taken to an unknown location, with no information regarding their whereabouts since then.

Additionally, in the Doctor Colony area of Khuzdar, a 25-year-old shopkeeper identified as Saifur Rehman was taken into custody by Pakistani forces on the night of May 25.

Family members accused personnel belonging to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Military Intelligence (MI) of detaining him and subsequently transferring him to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, separate abduction incidents involving a businessman and a child were reported in Balochistan’s Kech district, fueling concerns over a surge in kidnapping cases across the province, especially in the Makran region.

Reports suggest that armed men on motorcycles allegedly abducted Khalil Haleem, the minor son of businessman Abdul Haleem, from the Rodban area of Tump tehsil on May 29 at gunpoint.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the abductors subsequently demanded a substantial ransom from the family, though it has not been publicly confirmed by the family or authorities.

Separately, on the evening of May 30, businessman Aqeel Akbar was allegedly abducted by armed men from Bilnagor in the Dasht area.

The recurring incidents of kidnapping for ransom cases have sparked concern among local residents over the deteriorating security situation across Balochistan.

--IANS

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