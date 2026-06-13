Tokyo leadership conclave set to bolster India–Japan ties ahead of Takaichi's visit

Tokyo, June 13 (IANS) A high-level India–Japan business and leadership conclave is scheduled to take place next week at the historic Akasaka Prince Classic House in Tokyo as both countries enter a new chapter of strategic and economic cooperation.

Organised by Connect India Japan, in collaboration with leading partners from both countries, the 'Rising India 2' conclave is being labelled as one of the most significant bilateral gatherings of the year.

Experts reckon that it comes at a particularly important moment as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to undertake a landmark visit to India in the coming weeks. Both nations are seeking deeper cooperation in trade, investment, technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, innovation, and regional security and the 'Rising India 2' event is expected to provide a powerful platform for strengthening bilateral engagement at the government and business levels.

Bringing together some of the most influential figures in the India–Japan corridor, the event will feature Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, former Environment Minister and Member of the House of Councillors Keiichiro Asao, Ambassador of India to Japan Nagma Mohamed Mallick, and Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, alongside distinguished leaders from government, industry, academia, and diplomacy.

The gathering reflects the growing importance of India in Japan’s long-term economic and strategic vision. As global supply chains continue to evolve and nations seek trusted economic partners, India and Japan have emerged as natural allies, united by shared democratic values, economic complementarities, and a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

According to organisers, the event has been designed not merely as a conference but as a platform for action, bringing together decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of bilateral cooperation. Discussions are expected to focus on investment, manufacturing, mobility, startups, artificial intelligence, logistics, clean energy, semiconductors, and the future of economic collaboration between Asia’s two major democracies.

“India and Japan stand at a defining moment in their relationship. The opportunities before us are unprecedented, and meaningful collaboration between government and industry will be essential in unlocking the next phase of growth,” said representatives of Connect India Japan - a leading bilateral platform dedicated to strengthening economic, business, cultural, and strategic ties between India and Japan.

The timing of 'Rising India 2' is especially significant as preparations continue for Takaichi’s anticipated visit to India. The event is expected to generate fresh momentum for business partnerships and policy dialogue. Experts believe that stronger engagement between industry leaders and policymakers can help translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible economic outcomes.

The conclave will also showcase the remarkable evolution of India–Japan relations over the past decade. From high-speed rail projects and infrastructure development to manufacturing partnerships and technology collaboration, the relationship has expanded far beyond traditional diplomacy and is increasingly driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and private-sector leadership.

Hosted at one of Tokyo’s most prestigious venues, the Akasaka Prince Classic House, 'Rising India 2' is expected to attract senior executives, investors, diplomats, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from both countries.

With participation from influential voices across government and industry, the event is poised to become one of the most important India–Japan forums of 2026, reinforcing the shared commitment of both nations to prosperity, innovation, and long-term strategic partnership.

"As Japan and India prepare for the next phase of their relationship, the event stands as a symbol of the growing confidence, trust, and ambition that continue to define one of Asia’s most important bilateral partnerships," said one of the organisers.

--IANS

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