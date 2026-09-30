September 30, 2026 8:08 PM हिंदी

As 'Kantara' clocks 4 years, Rishab Shetty says, 'It was a world I lived in'

As 'Kantara' clocks 4 years, Rishab Shetty says, 'It was a world I lived in'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) As 'Kantara' clocked 4 years since its release on Wednesday, Rishab Shetty looked back on his journey of bringing the project to life on screen.

In an emotional post, Rishab said that 'Kantara' was more than just a film for him; it was a world he lived in.

The actor and director wrote on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Kantara – A Legend. Four years since Kantara came to life on the big screen. The rest is history. Awards and appreciation started pouring in from everywhere, but the love you all showered on the film remains unmatched. It was never just a film I made. It was a world I lived in, a story I carried within me, and a faith that shaped me. (sic)"

Rishab went on to express his gratitude to all those who were a part of the 2022 action thriller.

"Heartfelt thanks to everyone who took steps with me and worked day and night to bring the story from the heart onto the screen. Your hard work, faith, and love made Kantara bigger than me", he added.

He also did not forget to thank the viewers who have showered so much love on 'Kantara' over the years.

"I will be forever grateful to every viewer who appreciated my effort, embraced it, and helped it reach the entire world as a proud Kannada film.

Four years later, the love still feels just as overwhelming. Forever grateful to everyone who believed in Kantara, celebrated it, and carried it from our soil to the world. This legend belongs to all of you", the post concluded.

At the 70th National Film Awards, Rishab won the 'Best Actor Award' for his role, with 'Kantara' receiving the 'Best Popular Film' Award.

Following the tremendous success of the original drama, the makers came out with the prequel, titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1' on 2 October 2025.

--IANS

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As 'Kantara' clocks 4 years, Rishab Shetty says, 'It was a world I lived in'

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