To live in the change after Women’s ODI World Cup win is a great feeling, says Harmanpreet

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said living through the change in visibility and recognition of women’s cricket after winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph was ‘a great feeling’, adding that she and her team knew change would arrive in the country once they had a big trophy against their name.

Since the time India won the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, it had transformed the visibility of women’s cricket in the country, with tons of accolades coming in for Harmanpreet and her team from all quarters.

"Obviously, I am feeling good. We all knew that when we win a World Cup, things will change. So, to feel that change and to get a chance to live that change, it's a great feeling," Harmanpreet told IANS in an exclusive conversation, on the sidelines of a 1,500-plus seat section in the North Pavilion section of the Omaxe State Stadium in Dwarka, New Delhi, being named after her.

The naming of “Harmanpreet Kaur Stand” is aimed at encouraging more female spectators to attend matches in what is also the country’s first dedicated ‘Pink Stand’, which will take shape when the stadium opens at the end of 2027.

"I think it's a great achievement. It's a big thing to bring even such a thought in this world. Nowadays, we are talking about girls going into playing sports. But still, we never thought about how things should be for those who are going to watch.

“So, keeping them in mind and giving them the same kind of attention is also very important. So, I think it will be great to see girls coming to the stand and cheering for their favorite team. So, it's a great initiative," added Harmanpreet.

The right-handed batter also stressed on the importance of building infrastructure for women’s cricket, including stadiums, residential academies and training facilities, to ease the path for the next generation of female cricketers aspiring to play at the highest level.

"I think it's going to be very good for them because they are not going to see those hard days. Our seniors saw it before us and we also saw it a little bit. So, now I think people like Omaxe, they are really taking care of it - so that it should be a good stadium for the kids.

“It's not only about international cricket - it's about the people and even the college kids. They will start thinking about the pitches where they can come and train. They can feel the same kind of atmosphere that players feel at the international level. So, I think it's a great initiative and hopefully the new generation will take the best out of it," she added.

So far, both ICC events in 2026 have been won by India and all eyes will be on Harmanpreet & Co to keep the trend going when they compete in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in England from June 12 to July 5. Reflecting on India’s dominance across formats, Harmanpreet credited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for investing in all levels of the game.

"This year, we have won all the trophies so far. So, I think that shows how much efforts BCCI is putting to improve all formats of cricket at all stages. So, I think their hard work is paying off. It feels good that all the teams have performed well and all the teams have won the ICC titles."

--IANS

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