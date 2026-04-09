Trinamool's time is over, Bengal will enter new era of development after May 4: PM Modi in Asansol

Asansol, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack at the Trinamool Congress government, claiming that the ruling party-linked syndicate and mafia were looting the state's resources and also warned that all those goons will be held accountable and answerable after the election results on May 4.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing his second election rally in Asansol, pinned the blame on previous governments from the Congress to Trinamool Congress for West Bengal's "disgraceful decline from prosperity to deprivation" and said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) good governance is the only solution for the burgeoning woes in the poll-bound state.

He said that post-Independence, West Bengal was the biggest contributor to India's economy but today it has lost that status, rather it stands nowhere close to where it stood.

"On a scale of Rs 100, it contributed to Rs 12 of the total share after Independence but today, that amount has been reduced to Rs 5.5 on a scale of Rs 100," the Prime Minister told the crowd, while lambasting Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in West Bengal for putting the economy in downward spiral.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of taking the state back to 'dark ages', Prime Minister Modi said that it is essential for West Bengal's progress that the state is freed from Trinamool Congress' clutches.

"For Bengal's progress, freedom from Trinamool Congress is necessary, because while the entire country is moving ahead at a rapid pace, Trinamool Congress is pushing Bengal backwards," he added.

"Trinamool Congress' time is over. The next government will be a double-engine government of BJP. After May 4, West Bengal will enter a new era of development," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling the rich history of Asansol and Durgapur, the key industrial zones of West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi added that earlier they remained the heart of the state and also served as a key commercial hub, with people from across the country coming to this region for work.

"From bicycles to railways, paper to steel, aluminium to glass, there was a long chain of factories here. But today, industries are fleeing from here and youth of this area are being forced to leave their homes," he said.

He also added that the coal mines in this region, which once remained central to India's growth engine has been looted by the syndicate and mafias linked to Trinamool Congress.

Making a fervent call to the people to choose their options wisely in the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said that the people of West Bengal won't get fooled this time, as they want a 'performing' government this time with a proven track record.

Highlighting slew of projects launched by the Centre, the Prime Minister said that the government has launched two Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat projects in this region, besides direct Asansol-Bokaro train link and vowed to scale up developmental projects further.

"This election is to revive the industrial legacy of Asansol, this election is about freeing the state from 'Mafia Raj' and this can be done only by the BJP government," he roared at the rally, eliciting thunderous applause from the gathering.

Prime Minister Modi, on a whirlwind election tour of poll-bound West Bengal, described the Mamata Banerjee dispensation as 'heartless regime' and said this election will see the ouster of incumbent government.

He also accused Mamata Banerjee government of creating an atmosphere of fear much like what prevailed during the Left rule and said that the Malda incident, where judicial officers were recently gheraoed and harassed by unruly elements, will serve as the last nail in the Trinamool Congress' coffin.

--IANS

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