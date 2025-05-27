Trinamool poses 11 questions on completion of 11 years of PM Modi-led govt

Kolkata, May 26 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Monday posed 11 questions to the Central government over the "claimed achievements" following the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre.

In a post of the official Facebook account and the official X handle of All India Trinamool, Congress, the following questions have been floated by the ruling party in West Bengal.

“Eleven years. Countless lies. Do you have the courage the courage to face the people you’ve betrayed?” the message began with.

Incidentally, the questions have been floated just three days before the crucial twin meetings, one administrative and one political, of the Prime Minister at Alipurduar district of West Bengal scheduled on May 29.

The first question is about what happened to the purported promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh to the accounts of every Indian citizen.

“What happened to the promise of bringing back black money,” read the second question.

The third question was about what happened to the purported promise of creating two crore jobs every year.

The fourth and fifth questions are about purported promises of doubling farmer’s income and “every person wearing Hawai chappals flying in Hawai jahaz”.

“What happened to the promise of building 100 smart cities” and “What happened to the promise of strengthening the Indian rupee”— read the sixth and seventh questions.

The eighth question was about the purported promise of making India a "five-trillion dollar economy" by 2024.

“What happened to the promise of reducing petrol and diesel prices?” read the ninth question, while the 10th question was about the purported promise of a “corruption-free India”.

“Why did ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ turn into “Jinka Sath, Unka Vikas,” read the last and the 11th question.

--IANS

src/pgh