T.J. Srinivasaraj elected unopposed as new Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) T.J. Srinivasaraj has been elected as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) following elections held during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2025–2028 term at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on Sunday.

Srinivasaraj was elected unopposed and will take over from Dr P. Ashok Sigamani, who will now be serving a cooling-off period after being an office bearer for two consecutive terms. M. Kumaresh (vice president) and R. Rangarajan (honorary treasurer) were also elected unopposed.

Polling was held for three office bearers’ positions and resulted in the election of U. Bhagwandas Rao as secretary, K. Sriram as joint secretary, and Mareeswaran as assistant secretary. Jaffer Asique Ali A, Divakar J and Parameswaran P were elected unopposed as Members of the Apex Council (Districts).

The members of the Apex Council (City) will include Krishna R, Manikandan G, Rajan P. S., Sanjay Kumbhat, Selvamani S, and Shankar N. S. TNCA also said S. Balakrishna and Shri Yusuf Y Laila have been nominated to serve on the TNPL Governing Council.

“The newly elected Office Bearers and Members - Apex Council will now assume charge for the period 2025–2028, steering the Association’s ongoing programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening cricketing infrastructure, nurturing emerging talent and upholding the highest standards of governance within the sport,” said TNCA in a statement.

Srinivasraj is currently the Managing Director of Freight Consol International Pvt Ltd & Freyer International Logistics Pvt Ltd, a company that supports five teams in the TNCA league, including two in the first division (Nelson SC and Sea Hawks CC).

Incidentally, Freyer has also been sponsoring TNCA’s one-day and T20 women’s challengers competitions since 2022. TNCA also confirmed that M/S P. B. Vijayaraghavan & Co. have been appointed as Statutory Auditors for FY 2025–26.

