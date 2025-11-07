Tisca Chopra’s directorial ‘Saali Mohabbat’ starring Radhika Apte to release digitally

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut feature “Saali Mohabbat” starring Radhika Apte is set to premiere digitally later this year, following festival runs at IFFI Goa and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the quiet tensions that exist beneath the surface of relationships — the invisible power struggles, the unspoken expectations, the ways in which love can transform into something darker,” Tisca said.

She added: “This film explores those fragile boundaries — of trust, betrayal, and identity — but through a deeply female perspective.”

The film, which will premiere on ZEE5, centers on Smita, a small-town housewife whose seemingly ordinary life unravels into a narrative exploring infidelity, deceit and moral ambiguity, reports variety.com.

The thriller-drama also stars Divyendu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra and Sharat Saxena.

Manish Malhotra shared that Stage5 Production was established to support original stories with strong craft.

“This project has been built with deep involvement at every stage — from development to the final cut — because at Stage5, we don’t just produce films, we stand by them,” he said.

“Every creative and strategic decision has been shaped with purpose, rigour, and responsibility.”

The producer noted the film features “an ensemble of exceptionally talented actors, each bringing a distinct rhythm, restraint, and truth to their characters — the kind of performances that don’t speak loudly but linger.”

Tisca credited Malhotra with providing crucial early support for the project.

She said: “Manish’s response — just three minutes into the narration — gave me the conviction that this story had found its right home. He and his team supported the film not just with resources, but with genuine artistic trust and emotional understanding, allowing it to retain its raw, unpolished honesty.”

The director described the filmmaking experience as “both terrifying and liberating — terrifying because it demanded emotional vulnerability, and liberating because it allowed me to step outside the boundaries women filmmakers are so often placed within.”

‘Saali Mohabbat’ marks a reunion for Apte with ZEE5 after her previous platform appearance in “Mrs. Undercover.”

“Saali Mohabbat” is produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra‘s Stage5 Production, marking the celebrated fashion designer’s digital debut as a producer. The project represents ZEE5’s third collaboration with Jio Studios, following “Hisaab Barabar” and “Mrs.,” which starred R. Madhavan and Sanya Malhotra, respectively, as well as “Bhagwat” featuring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar., reports variety.com.

Kaveri Das, business head of Hindi ZEE5, added: “With ‘Saali Mohabbat,’ we’re thrilled to present a thriller that’s not just about suspense, but about the intricate emotions that drive human choices.”

Jyoti Deshpande, president of Jio Studios, characterized the film as “an ingeniously crafted thriller that marks our proud collaboration with producer Manish Malhotra, who seamlessly extends his creative brilliance from fashion to film.”

--IANS

dc/