Vibrant Gujarat meet boosts global partnerships: Foreign envoys

Rajkot (Gujarat), Jan 11 (IANS) Foreign representatives at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on Sunday expressed strong optimism about expanding business ties and long-term cooperation with India.

Highlighting the growing global confidence in India as a key investment partner, they hailed the conference as a valuable platform to deepen engagement between investors from both countries.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan representative, Kalybek Uulu Bekturgan, said the conference offers a valuable platform to deepen engagement between investors from both countries.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said Kyrgyzstan is keen to encourage mutual investments, strengthen friendship, and expand cooperation with India in the coming years.

"We aim to focus on encouraging investment from India to my country, and from my country to India, strengthening friendship and cooperation between our two nations," he said.

Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, also underlined the success of past business cooperation between India and Ukraine. He said bilateral projects were valued at nearly $4 billion before the war.

"We look forward to welcoming President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, hopefully this year in India, and to the Intergovernmental Commission, where we can discuss in more detail the projects we can undertake together, both in India and Ukraine," he stated.

Kateryna Bila, wife of the Ukrainian Ambassador, said the conference created meaningful opportunities for Ukraine to connect with Indian companies.

She added that once the war ends, Ukraine will need strong support from friendly nations like India to rebuild its economy and infrastructure.

"This event provides an opportunity for partner nations, like Ukraine, to build connections with Indian companies," Bola added.

"When we win the war, we will need significant assistance from India to rebuild our country," she mentioned.

