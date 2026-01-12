Rajasthan: Congress members in Sawai Madhopur observe day-long fast against G RAM G Act

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), Jan 11 (IANS) The Indian National Congress has intensified its nationwide campaign against the controversial Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, commonly known as the G-RAM-G Act, which the party accuses of undermining and effectively replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

As part of this sustained effort to "Save MNREGA," the District Congress Committee in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, organised a symbolic one-day fasting protest at the local Ambedkar Chouraha (Circle). The fasting programme drew active participation from key Congress leaders and workers who gathered to express solidarity with rural households dependent on MGNREGA for livelihood security.

Among the prominent figures present were Ramkesh Meena, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Gangapur, along with Indra Meena, who serves as MLA from Boli and District Congress President. Several other district-level party members and supporters also joined the fast, demonstrating the party's commitment to grassroots mobilisation on this issue.

The Sawai Madhopur protest is one among numerous similar actions taking place across states as Congress rolls out its 45-day "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram" movement. Through district-level fasts, gram sabha resolutions, public meetings, and planned large-scale rallies, the party aims to build sustained pressure on the government.

Senior leaders have vowed to escalate the agitation until the original MGNREGA provisions are restored in full and the G-RAM-G Act is withdrawn.

Congress leaders have repeatedly claimed that the G-RAM-G Act represents a deliberate attempt by the central government to dilute the rights-based guarantees embedded in MGNREGA, a flagship programme named after Mahatma Gandhi and enacted to provide 100 days of wage employment in rural areas.

The party alleges that the new framework weakens wage payment timelines, reduces assured workdays, lowers central funding, and shifts MGNREGA from a legal entitlement to a discretionary scheme, thereby jeopardising the income security of millions of poor families. This coordinated push reflects Congress's strategy to highlight rural distress and position MGNREGA protection as a major national political issue in the coming months.

The determination shown in Sawai Madhopur underscores the party's resolve to defend what it describes as one of the most significant achievements in India's fight against rural poverty.

--IANS

sktr/uk