Tisca Chopra bid adieu to late mother, shares her philosophy

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra is mourning the demise of her mother Pammi Arora. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, and shared an array of pictures featuring herself, her late mother, and her father.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about her mother’s philosophy. She wrote, “On the 7th of March, we said goodbye to my mother, Pammi Arora. Those who knew her loved her, instantly, completely. And the reason was very simple, she was so very light of being. Seriousness never stood much of a chance in her company. If a problem appeared, she had a two-word philosophy ready, ‘Mitti pao’. Throw some earth over it. Move on. Life was too lively to sit around nursing grievances. Mum had a smile that resembled the moon peeping through clouds. Nothing lingered too long in her mind, it was always jest over judgement”.

The actress shared that her mother taught her that kindness is above everything else. She shared, “From her I learnt one of the most useful life lessons anyone ever gave me, ‘You already have a ‘no’ in your pocket. Now go out and get a ‘yes’’. It was classic Pammi Arora, practical optimism with a twinkle in the eye. She also gave me something else that shaped my entire life: the artistic gene. The instinct to perform, to tell stories, to lean toward colour and expression rather than grey routine”.

She continued, “That, and a zest for living that I hope, with all my heart, will travel onward to Tara. To the outside world she was ‘Arora Ma’am’. To generations of children she was the teacher who was somehow almost as childlike as them. She made school feel lighter, softer and more like home. Many of them later returned as parents themselves, proudly bringing their own children to the same teacher who had once loved them. A very rare legacy. At home she was gentle yet stubborn when it mattered. Cancer and a broken hip came, and she refused to bow. Even in the ICU, her Punjabi shoulders bobbed up and down to the beats of a song”.

“She had a charm that made you forget how much she was carrying. I was lucky to grow up in the warmth of her gentleness, and equally lucky to inherit a little of that stubborn streak that simply refuses to give up on life. Pammi Arora was a rare and beautiful woman. And if there is one thing she would probably say about all this solemnity, it is this, ‘Bas, ab mitti pao’. So we will smile through the tears. We will remember the laughter. And we will carry her spirit forward. Because the truth is simple. Those who knew her loved her. And those who loved her will never quite lose her”, she added.

--IANS

aa/