March 11, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Assam CM distributes cheques under CMAAA 1.0, beneficiaries praise initiative​

Assam CM distributes cheques under CMAAA 1.0, beneficiaries praise initiative​ (Photo: @himantabiswa/X)

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday participated in a cheque distribution program under the Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) 1.0 at the Khanapara Veterinary Field. ​

The main objective of this program was to make the state's youth financially strong and self-reliant by providing them with self-employment opportunities.​

During the program, the Chief Minister handed over cheques to selected beneficiaries under the scheme. He stated that the government is committed to empowering youth and creating employment across Assam.​

Sarma stated that under this scheme, eligible youth can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh, with or without collateral. The government plans to further expand this assistance to young entrepreneurs in the future by linking it with the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.​

The Chief Minister elaborated that in the first phase of CMAAA 1.0, approximately 100,000 youth will receive an initial instalment of Rs 1 lakh. In the second phase, 12,000 beneficiaries will receive additional assistance, while in the final phase, another 12,000 youth will receive a full Rs 2 lakh.​

He said, "It is a matter of pride for us that a strong model of self-employment is being developed in Assam."​

Beneficiaries at the event praised the government's initiative.​

A female beneficiary told IANS, "We have benefited greatly from the government's efforts. With financial assistance, we can increase our earnings and earn more than before. The government is paying special attention to women."​

Another female beneficiary said this assistance has been very useful, enabling them to increase their income.​

A male beneficiary said, "Nothing happened under previous governments, but the current government is very helpful."​

Another beneficiary who runs a bakery shop said, "We will expand our business with the first one lakh rupees we received."​

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi’s rally marks a turning point for TN politics ahead of assembly polls: BJP state chief​ (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi’s rally marks a turning point for TN politics ahead of assembly polls: BJP state chief​

West Asia conflict: 15 Nepalis injured in Iranian missile and drone attacks

West Asia conflict: 15 Nepalis injured in Iranian missile and drone attacks

PM Modi accuses DMK of delaying key central projects, calls NDA crucial for TN‘s development​

PM Modi accuses DMK of delaying key central projects, calls NDA crucial for TN‘s development​

From being on sidelines to becoming Player of the Tournament: Samson's WC run was worth the wait

From being on sidelines to becoming Player of the Tournament: Samson's WC run was worth the wait

Jasmine Shekar steals show and takes lead in 5th leg of Women’s PGT (Credit: WPGT)

Jasmine Shekar steals show and takes lead in 5th leg of Women’s PGT

Hockey India congratulates Nikki Pradhan on completing 200 international caps (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey India congratulates Nikki Pradhan on completing 200 international caps

'Those who did now with Congress': HM Shah cites history, says BJP never moved motion against Speaker

'Those who did now with Congress': HM Shah cites history, says BJP never moved motion against Speaker

Arrest of Aurat March activists reflects troubling pattern in Pakistan: Report

Arrest of 'Aurat March' activists reflects troubling pattern in Pakistan: Report

Gujarat Titans name former India ‘keeper Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach

Gujarat Titans name former India keeper Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach

Pakistan witnesses sharp rise in violence against minorities under Asim Munir: Report (File image)

Pakistan witnesses sharp rise in violence against minorities under Asim Munir: Report