'Those who did now with Congress': HM Shah cites history, says BJP never moved motion against Speaker

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed the Lok Sabha during a discussion related to the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, asserting that past precedents contradict the Opposition’s claims regarding the appointment of a Deputy Speaker.

HM Shah said that on all three occasions in parliamentary history when a no-confidence motion was brought against a Lok Sabha Speaker, the proceedings were conducted by the Deputy Speaker. Referring to the Opposition’s criticism that the government has not appointed a Deputy Speaker, he argued that historical examples showed a different pattern of conduct by previous governments.

He referred to instances in 1966 and later in 1987. On both occasions, he said, a Deputy Speaker was in place and the position was not vacant. However, he added that the Congress had appointed its own members to the post.

HM Shah said that the Congress now claims the Deputy Speaker’s position as its right, but historical records indicate that the party itself had occupied the position with its own members when it was in power. He argued that the Opposition therefore does not have the moral authority to raise the issue of the vacancy of the post.

The Home Minister further said that the Congress had even filled a position which, according to them, is meant for the Opposition with a member from the ruling party. He described this as the “character” of the Congress during its time in government.

Listing examples, HM Shah said that in 1954, M.A. Ayyangar held the post and was also fom the Congress. He added that in 1966 as well, Krishnamoorthy Rao served as Deputy Speaker, again as a Congress member.

HM Shah said that unlike earlier instances, the current government has left the position vacant, implying space for the Opposition, while previous governments had filled the post with their own party members.

HM Shah further contrasted the conduct of past Speakers with that of Birla, saying that during Congress governments, Speakers had continued to occupy the Chair for as long as 14 days even after a no-confidence motion had been moved against them. In contrast, he said, Birla on moral grounds, stepped down from presiding over the House immediately after the motion was submitted and has not occupied the Chair while the motion is under consideration.

"Unlike earlier instances, the present Speaker left the Chair immediately after the notice and will return only after the House decides on the motion," HM Shah said.

Drawing a broader contrast between the BJP and the Congress on parliamentary conduct, Shah said that in the past seven decades, when three no-confidence motions were brought against Lok Sabha Speakers, the BJP was not involved in any of them.

"In none of the motions was the BJP involved because we believe in upholding parliamentary principles and maintaining the sanctity of the Chair. The Samajwadi Party and the Communist Party were the ones who brought notices against the Chair during Congress-led governments, and today they are all sitting with the Congress," HM Shah remarked.

The no-confidence notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was submitted by Opposition MPs in February and has reportedly received the support of more than 100 members.

Opposition parties have accused the Speaker of partisan conduct, citing the suspension of several Opposition MPs and the denial of speaking time to some members, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The motion has been moved under Article 94 of the Constitution, which deals with the vacation, resignation and removal of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. While the Constitution allows the removal of the Speaker through a resolution passed by a majority of the House, no Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been removed from office since Independence.

Historically, three attempts have been made to remove a Speaker, but none succeeded.

A resolution was moved in 1954, led by J.B. Kripalani leader of the Praja Socialist Party (PSP) against the first Lok Sabha Speaker G.V. Mavalankar, but the House rejected it after debate.

In 1966, SP MPs submitted a notice against Speaker Sardar Hukam Singh failed to move forward as it did not receive the support of the required number of MPs.

In 1987, CPI(M) leader Somnath Chatterjee moved a resolution against Speaker Balram Jakhar, but it was also defeated after discussion in the House.

