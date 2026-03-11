March 11, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Gujarat Titans name former India keeper Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach

Ahmedabad, March 11 (IANS) Gujarat Titans on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as an Assistant Coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, further strengthening the franchise’s coaching setup.

A respected figure in Indian cricket, Dahiya represented the country in 19 ODIs and two Tests and enjoyed a successful domestic career with Delhi before transitioning into coaching. He later guided Delhi to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2007–08 season and has since built a strong coaching portfolio across domestic and IPL teams.

His appointment follows the recent addition of former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden as Batting Coach, further bolstering the Titans’ coaching group ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Since making their debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign. With a strengthened coaching structure in place, the former champions will look to build on their strong track record as preparations for IPL 2026 gather momentum.

