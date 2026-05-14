Tips on claims by Puja Entertainment in legal dispute: Malicious, misconceived, intended to tarnish the reputation

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Label Tips Music Limited on Thursday has replied to the “malicious and misconceived” claims made by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani’s banner Puja Entertainment in an ongoing legal dispute over music and intellectual property rights.

The statement by Tips Music Limited comes after Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment knocked on the doors of a Bihar court claiming that its films, songs, and other copyrighted content were reportedly being used and commercially exploited without proper permission by Tips.

The production banner was then reportedly granted an interim protection by the court and asked involved parties to maintain status quo in the matter.

On Thursday, Tips took to the photo-sharing website Instagram, where a statement was shared.

It read: “Tips Music Limited (“Tips”) has become aware of a suit filed by Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd. (“PEIL”) before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Katihar, Bihar.”

The statement further stated: “While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties.”

“Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws.”

The statement further mentioned that the claims appear to “be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips.”

“The claims made by PEIL are strongly disputed and appear to be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips. Tips remains fully confident in defending its rights before the appropriate courts and shall take all necessary legal steps to protect its interest and ownership of rights,” the statement concluded.

Established by Vashu Bhagnani in 1986, Pooja Entertainment, the banner has bankrolled comedies such as the 1995's Coolie No.1, 1997’s Hero No.1 and 1999’s Biwi No.1.

Meanwhile, Tips Music was founded in 1975 by brothers Kumar S. Taurani and Ramesh S. Taurani.

--IANS

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