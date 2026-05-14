Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan says her fitness journey began in a hospital bed: Was terrified

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has opened up about how landing up in the hospital due to severe illness, changed her life forever for the better.

Sharing her inspiring fitness transformation journey, Sunaina revealed that her journey toward a healthier lifestyle began when she realised her body could no longer take the stress and toxicity.

Sharing a before-and-after transformation collage on her social media account, Sunaina gave fans a glimpse into her remarkable physical and mental transformation.

The collage appears to feature an older image from the beginning of her journey alongside a recent picture showcasing her fitter and healthier self.

Sharing her journey, Sunaina wrote, “I didn’t start this journey to look good, but to start leading a healthy life.

The real shift started when I was lying in a hospital bed with jaundice, terrified. Terrified of what I had done to my body. Terrified that I might not be there for the people I love most. That fear became my fuel.”

“So I began. Slowly. Imperfectly. One day at a time. There were days I wanted to quit. Days my body ached, my energy crashed and the scale refused to move.

But I kept showing up because I realized something important: the hardest battle is never physical, it’s mental.”

She added, “The real transformation happened in my mind long before it showed up in my body. Because the body will always follow where the mind leads.

The weight loss? That was just the visible part.

What I was truly trying to achieve was: Strength. Stamina. Discipline. Eating Healthy Home Cooked Meals. A better life.”

Sunaina further wrote, “And if you’re on your own journey right now, especially on the days you feel like giving up, remember this: your body is listening to every thought you feed it.

Be patient with yourself.

Be consistent with yourself.

And above all, stay disciplined.

You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to keep going.

I can’t wait to watch you become the #UnbreakableYou” #TransformationStory #MindOverMatter”

Sunaina earlier had also spoken about her addiction to sugar and alcohol.

–IANS

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