'Timeless brilliance': Infantino hails Messi on equalling Miroslav Klose’s all-time FIFA World Cup goalscoring record

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has lauded Lionel Messi for equalling Miroslav Klose of Germany at the top of the all-time scoring list at the FIFA World Cup, saying this record speaks of the Argentine's "timeless brilliance."

Messi was already making history by taking the field against Algeria in the Group J opener as he made a record sixth finals appearance. He further added to his legacy by scoring an exquisite hat trick to level Klose's historic scoring mark.

"@leomessi has arrived in style, scoring his first FIFA World Cup hat-trick! An amazing, capacity crowd witnessed greatness as the defending world champions 🇦🇷 @afaseleccion got off to a winning start against 🇩🇿 Algeria in 🇺🇸 @fwc26kansascity," Infantino, who was spotted in the stands applauding Messi’s goal, shared on Instagram.

Messi started the day three adrift of Miroslav Klose's mark of 16 goals on the global stage, but within 76 minutes of this match he was on level terms with the former Germany international.

In another post, he wrote, "Congratulations to world champion 🇦🇷 @leomessi on scoring your 16th FIFA World Cup goal and equalling Miroslav Klose’s all-time goalscoring record! This record speaks of your timeless brilliance as you continue to spread happiness to millions the world over."

Earlier in the day, Kylian Mbappe scored twice to become France's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals as France powered past Senegal in the opening game of Group I, whileErling Haaland immediately followed in Mbappe's footsteps with a dynamic double of his own on his World Cup debut to guide Norway to 4-1 win over Iraq.

"What a fantastic day of football at the FIFA World Cup! A hat-trick from @leomessi following a brace each from @k.mbappe and @erling in front of full stadiums and incredible atmospheres. This @fifaworldcup is setting new records and bringing a lot of joy to fans all over the world," Infantino said.

--IANS

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