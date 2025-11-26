Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket, says DC co-owner Parth Jindal after SA debacle

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Parth Jindal vented his frustration after Team India lost the two-match home Test series to South Africa on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, calling it a complete thrashing and not remembering seeing the Test side being so weak at home.

South Africa achieved a historic series sweep over India, their first in the nation in 25 years, as the hosts succumbed to another poor batting display on a worn fifth-day pitch in Guwahati. India were defeated by 408 runs, marking their heaviest loss by margin of runs at home, continuing a confusing decline that now includes five losses in their last seven home Tests after a 12-year unbeaten streak spanning 18 series.

“Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red ball coach for Test cricket,” Jindal, the founder and director of JSW Sports, which owns the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL and WPL, said in a post on X.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the team management’s decisions following the recent series loss, emphasising that all choices were made with the team’s best interests in mind and that hindsight has no place in sport. He accepted collective responsibility for the defeat, stressing that accountability lies within the dressing room.

When questioned about his suitability as Test coach, Gambhir said the decision ultimately rests with the BCCI, reiterating that Indian cricket is more important than any individual. He reminded critics of his track record, including notable successes with a young squad in England and previous tournament victories such as the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Gambhir also highlighted that the loss to South Africa should not be compared with India’s 3-0 defeat to New Zealand the previous year, since that team had experienced senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, all of whom have now quit the red-ball format. He noted that the current group is much younger and requires more exposure against strong opposition to develop.

--IANS

vi/bsk/