Tiger Shroff revisits his first ever promotion for 'Heropanti': Jab chota baccha tha

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff has completed 12 years in Bollywood. Marking the occasion, he decided to revisit his first-ever promotion for his debut movie "Heropanti".

In the clip published on social media, the 'Baaghi' actor was seen showing some jaw-dropping moves on the "Pappi" song from the 2014 romantic entertainer.

We could also see him doing a couple of high kicks during the event, flaunting his fitness.

Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Tiger penned the caption, "Gosh time flies…my first ever promotion…jab chota baccha tha #heropanti (sic)."

Made under the direction of Sabbir Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the drama revolves around two young lovers who fight for their love amidst a violent landscape.

Along with Tiger, the project also marked the debut of actress Kriti Sanon.

A remake of the Bengali film "Shedin Dekha Hoyechilo", "Heropanti" stars Prakash Raj, Sandeepa Dhar, Vikram Singh, Shireesh Sharma, Samar Jai Singh, K. C. Shankar, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles, along with others.

With camera work handled by Hari K. Vedantam, the editing has being performed by Manan Ajay Sagar.

A sequel to the drama, "Heropanti 2", featuring Tiger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria, was released in 2022.

On Saturday, Kriti also celebrated 12 years in the entertainment industry with a special social media post.

She took to her handle and re-shared a fan-page collage edit of her various memorable characters over the years.

Sharing the edit, Kriti penned, “Wow! Its been 12 years since I entered this magical world of movies!”

Her other Story had a video clip from her debut film ‘Heropanti’. Kriti was seen enjoying gol gappas during a fun scene from the film.

"Haha I’m such a foodie that my first shot on screen in my debut Hindi film was having gol gappas," read the text.

--IANS

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