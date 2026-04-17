Tiger Shroff pays tribute to Michael Jackson: He taught me everything I know about movement

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has paid a tribute to Michael Jackson as he performed on the iconic track Billie Jean and said that the King Of Pop taught him everything he knows about movement.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of dancing on the number and performing the iconic steps like moonwalking and the leg shuffle. He added the song Billie Jean as the score to perform on.

“He taught me everything I know about movement. About presence. About what it means to give a stage everything you have,” he wrote as the caption.

The Bollywood actor also tagged the “Michael” biopic page on Instagram. The upcoming follows the life of American singer Michael Jackson, covering the period from his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 60s to his early solo career.

Jackson is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in his film debut. The cast includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film is set to release on April 24.

Meanwhile, Tiger made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War.

He tasted failure with big-budget actions films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4. He has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2018 and 2019.

His last film was Baaghi 4 directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

--IANS

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