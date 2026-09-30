Tibetans in France hold events to mark Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week

Paris, Sep 30 (IANS) Tibetan communities and organisations in France observed Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week from September 21-27, aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming efforts to preserve and promote Tibetan identity, language, culture, religion and traditions.

On September 23, Sang-sol (incense offering) was organised at the Pagode de Vincenne, in the presence of monks and local communities. Around 400 people gathered to celebrate Lhakar by eating Tibetan food, wearing traditional Tibetan attire, and taking part in games, including tug-of-war, traditional fold games and Gorshey, according to a statement released by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Various subjects like Tibetan culture and Buddhism, and the life story of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama were introduced to the students of the weekend schools on Saturdays and Sundays of the fourth week of September.

A peace and cultural awareness march was carried out from Place Pasdeloup to Place de la Bastille in Paris on September 27. Over 1,000 people wearing the traditional dress of their respective regions of Tibet participated in the march jointly organised by the six Tibetan organisations in Paris.

After the conclusion of the march, Tibetan Community in France President Pema Rinchen addressed the gathering and spoke about the objectives of the march. While addressing the gathering, Thupten Tsering, Coordinator of the Bureau du Tibet in Paris, read out a message from Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering and spoke about the importance of observing the fourth week of September as Tibetan Identity Preservation Week.

The programme also included a cultural exhibition and prayer session. During the week, Tibetan communities, local organisations and schools held several awareness and cultural programmes, which witnessed the participation of local Tibetans and supporters. The initiatives were aimed at strengthening efforts to preserve and promote the Tibetan language, culture, traditions and national identity among present and future generations, according to the statement released by the Central Tibetan Administration.

The 'Office of Tibet' in Paris urged Tibetans in France to use the Tibetan language, consume traditional Tibetan food and wear traditional Tibetan clothes when attending work, school and other activities. It also urged Tibetans to use social media and other platforms to share information regarding Tibetan culture, identity and traditions with people around the world to contribute to greater awareness and understanding of Tibet’s cultural heritage.

--IANS

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