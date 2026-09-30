September 30, 2026 8:10 PM हिंदी

Yami Gautam says Mohini from Nayyi Navelli is 'never quite what you expect'

Yami Gautam says Mohini from Nayyi Navelli is 'never quite what you expect'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam said that her character Mohini from her upcoming entertainer 'Nayyi Navelli' is 'never quite what you expect', and that is what drew her towards the role in the first place.

As makers Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow unveiled the trailer of 'Nayyi Navelli' on Wednesday, Yami talked about playing Mohini, saying, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself."

"Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart. It was a wonderful experience working with Balaji sir, Aanand sir, Himanshu, the team at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. I’m really excited for audiences to meet Mohini this Dussehra and discover her for themselves," she went on to add.

Set in Meerut, the film revolves around a seemingly perfect new bahu, an eccentric family, and an unexpected secret.

We are introduced to the world of the Awasthi family, where the arrival of their new bahu, Mohini (Played by Yami), begins to raise some questions. What starts as some simple wedding rituals soon gives way to something much harder to explain.

“What makes Nayyi Navelli special to me is that it starts with a family that feels instantly relatable, with all the quirks, opinions and madness you’d recognise from any family, and then takes things somewhere completely unexpected that will leave you pleasantly surprised,” the director of the movie, Balaji Mohan, added.

Backed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, 'Nayyi Navelli' is touted to be India’s very own fantasy family entertainer.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, G. V. Prakash Kumar, has scored the tunes for the film.

'Nayyi Navelli' is set to arrive in theatres on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

--IANS

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