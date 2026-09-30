September 30, 2026 9:53 PM हिंदी

Ranvir Shorey on Rahul Bhatt’s confession of hitting him: ‘Propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth’

Ranvir Shorey on Rahul Bhatt’s confession of hitting him: ‘Propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey has reacted to Rahul Bhatt’s clarification over hitting the actor. On Wednesday, the actor took to his X. formerly Twitter, and penned a note, as he said that the truth is finally out.

During a recent podcast, Rahul said that he had hit Ranvir after he had an altercation with his sister Pooja Bhatt. He said that he stepped in, and physically assaulted the actor, and broke the glass of his car.

Reacting to the same, Ranvir said that the “propaganda and slander” have been defeated by the truth.

The actor wrote, “I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth. Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now, defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not ‘hitting’”.

In Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Rahul said that he regrets hitting the actor, and praised him for not holding grudges, and handling the situation very well.

Pooja and Ranvir were in a relationship in the early 2000s after becoming close while working together on the film Jism. The two eventually began living together, but their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2002. Both the actors have been public about the fallout, and have presented conflicting accounts of what transpired between them.

Earlier, Ranvir had alleged that Pooja's family had portrayed him as an alcoholic and abusive partner and claimed that her brother, Rahul Bhatt, assaulted him following their argument. Pooja later married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Ranvir married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. Both marriages eventually ended in separation.

--IANS

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