Palmer, Trent return as Tuchel names England squad for Nations League campaign

London, Sep 18 (IANS) Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold have returned to the England squad after missing the FIFA World Cup 2026, as head coach Thomas Tuchel named a 27-member team for the opening four matches of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Palmer and Alexander-Arnold were among the high-profile names left out of Tuchel’s 26-member World Cup squad for the tournament in North America. Both players have now been brought back into the fold after impressive performances for their respective clubs.

The duo are part of a number of changes to the England squad following the start of the new domestic season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lewis Hall, Rio Ngumoha, Jarrad Branthwaite, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Alex Scott have also been selected.

England return to action after winning the bronze medal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This was their best performance since winning the title in 1966 in the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions beat France in the third-place play-off after their campaign ended with a 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the semi-final.

Tuchel’s side will begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26. England will then travel to Prague to face Czechia on September 29 before taking on Croatia in Rijeka on October 3. The four-game window will conclude when Czechia visits Wembley on October 6.

England have been drawn alongside Spain, Croatia and Czechia in League A, Group C. The group winner will advance to the Nations League Finals in June.

The squad will gather at St George’s Park early next week before beginning preparations for the four matches.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Branthwaite, Trevor Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Alex Scott

Forwards: Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Rio Ngumoha, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka

--IANS

sds/