RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat explains Dharma versus religion at Yuva Dharma Sansad

Ujjain, Sep 18 (IANS) Dharma does not bind a person but liberates them, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat told young participants on the second day of the three-day ‘Yuva Dharma Sansad’ (Youth Religious Parliament) held at Gita Bhawan in Ujjain on Friday.

Clarifying the difference between ‘Dharma’ and ‘religion’, he said the English word ‘religion’, derived from ‘religio’ meaning to bind or tie, is not synonymous with Dharma. Bhagwat inaugurated the day’s proceedings by lighting a ceremonial lamp and leading the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.

He noted that the English dictionary has no precise equivalent for the word Dharma, adding that Western culture often strips away the ritualistic aspects of Dharma and therefore labels it merely as religion.

Recalling the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, the RSS chief described India as a nation deeply rooted in Dharma. He advised the youth that to absorb new ideas, one must first still and empty the mind, as learning becomes impossible until old notions are cleared away.

Bhagwat stressed that Dharma is not meant only for the elderly but serves as a guiding force to show the younger generation the right path in life. He observed that the final five verses of the Mahabharata encapsulate the essence of the entire epic and that it is through Dharma that one attains ‘Kama’ (desire), ‘Artha’ (prosperity) and ‘Moksha’ (liberation).

He said that instead of lamenting over matters of religion, embracing Dharma with true understanding makes life meaningful. “Causing no pain to others is the highest form of righteousness, while inflicting pain is a grave sin,” he added.

Approximately 1,700 young students from across the country, along with more than 300 scholars, teachers, researchers and religious leaders, are taking part in the event. Renowned screenwriter and lyricist Manoj Muntashir was also present.

The programme features discussions on contemporary themes such as the existential concept of Dharma, Artificial Intelligence, and the conflict between information and ideas.

This is the sixth edition of the Yuva Dharma Sansad, organised by Sevagya Sansthanam under the guidance of Acharya Mithileshanandinisharan Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Siddha Peeth Hanumat Niwas, Ayodhya. Earlier editions were held in Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar and Kanchipuram, with the next scheduled in Dwarka.

Among those present at the inaugural session were Prof. Shrinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, and Ashish Kumar ‘Ashu’, President of Sevagya Sansthanam. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Juna Akhara, Smriti Anantlakshmi of Anadi Foundation, and J. Nandakumar, National Convener of Pragya Pravah, are also guiding the youth through lecture sessions.

--IANS

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