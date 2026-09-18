Nexperia partners Tata Electronics for chip manufacturing after fallout with Chinese parent

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Dutch chipmaker Nexperia announced a partnership with India’s Tata Electronics to manufacture and package power control chips at Tata’s planned semiconductor complex, after the Netherland-based company's fallout with its former Chinese parent Wingtech.

Under the agreement, Nexperia and Tata will produce a range of Nexperia’s power control chips at the $11 billion Dholera plant and cooperate on testing and assembling chips at Tata’s packaging facility in Jagiroad.

The firms will also cooperate on developing future technology even as the financial terms were not disclosed.

“This comprehensive partnership ... represents an important step in Tata Electronics’ efforts to build a globally competitive, integrated semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India,” Tata Electronics Chief Executive Randhir Thakur said in a statement.

The partnership is structured around areas such as front-end wafer fabrication; back-end assembly and test; technology and ecosystem development.

“As part of the front-end manufacturing collaboration, Nexperia and Tata Electronics are laying the groundwork for the production of Nexperia's MOSFET portfolio at Tata Electronics' upcoming 300mm semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat,” the company said in a statement.

The collaboration brings together complementary strengths across technology, manufacturing and innovation, while supporting the broader development of semiconductor capabilities in India, said Stefan Tilger, interim CEO, Nexperia.

“This framework creates new opportunities for collaboration and reinforces our commitment to serving customers through a resilient and globally balanced manufacturing network," Tilger added.

Nexperia, a major supplier of chips that are widely used in the automotive and consumer electronics industries entered into an ongoing dispute with Wingtech in September 2025 after Dutch state intervened to prevent the company from moving operations to China.

Beijing retaliated by temporarily banning exports of the Wingtech's chips, ⁠packaged in Dongguan, causing chip shortages for carmakers.

—IANS

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