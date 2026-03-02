Three US jets downed in Kuwait, friendly fire: CENTCOM​

Washington, March 2 (IANS) Three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury were shot down over Kuwait in what American military officials described as an apparent friendly fire incident, with all six aircrew safely recovered.​

The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. ET on March 1, according to a statement issued by CENTCO.​

“At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” the release said.​

The aircraft were operating during active combat conditions.​

During active combat involving attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, the U.S. Air Force jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences.​

The U.S. military confirmed that all crew members survived the incident.​

All six aircrew were safely recovered and are in stable condition, according to the release.​

It added that “Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”​

The cause of the incident remains under review.​

The cause is under investigation. More details will be released when available.​

No further operational details were immediately disclosed, including the precise location of the shootdown over Kuwaiti territory or whether the aircraft were returning from or engaging in strikes at the time.

--IANS

lkj/dan

​