Three killed in massive hospital fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, June 4 (IANS) At least three people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at Prasad Hospital, one of North Bihar's prominent private healthcare facilities, located under the jurisdiction of the Brahampura police station area in Muzaffarpur, officials said on Thursday.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed the deaths and stated that a number of patients remain in critical condition. They have been shifted to other hospitals for treatment as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The fire triggered panic throughout the hospital premises, forcing patients, attendants, and medical staff to scramble for safety.

While many patients and their relatives managed to escape the building under difficult circumstances, the tragedy was particularly severe in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where several patients were reportedly trapped amid thick smoke and flames.

According to the hospital administration, the blaze originated in the ICU due to an alleged short circuit. Within a short span of time, the fire intensified, and smoke spread rapidly through the ward. Following alerts from local residents, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched an extensive operation and eventually succeeded in bringing the fire under control after several hours of effort.

Alongside firefighting operations, rescue efforts were carried out on a war footing. Ambulances were deployed continuously to evacuate patients and shift them to safer medical facilities. Several patients were referred to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos, fear, and desperation as distressed family members searched for their loved ones.

Fire Department official Ram Niwas Pandey said authorities were still assessing the full extent of the incident. He stated, "As of now, the deaths of two individuals have been confirmed; however, it is difficult to ascertain the exact death toll at this moment. Several patients may have lost their lives due to smoke inhalation and asphyxiation within the ICU caused by the fire. We are striving to gather all relevant details as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, hospital authorities issued a statement assuring full cooperation with the administration and confirmed that an internal inquiry has also been initiated. The incident has cast a shadow of grief across Muzaffarpur, with local residents expressing concern over the safety standards maintained by private hospitals.

The district administration has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy. Fire Department officials indicated that the absence of adequate fire safety mechanisms inside the ICU may have contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze. However, authorities have not yet officially determined the exact cause of the incident.

Prasad Hospital is considered one of the leading private healthcare institutions in North Bihar and receives a large influx of patients from across the region. The fire has sparked renewed debate over fire safety compliance and emergency response preparedness in private medical establishments.

Relatives of several patients have alleged that timely safety measures were not implemented by the hospital management, leading to a significant loss of life and property. Administrative officials and police personnel are currently engaged in examining all aspects of the incident, while fire department teams continue debris-clearing operations and search efforts.

Late into the night, information regarding the whereabouts of some patients remained unclear, raising fears that the casualty count could increase further.

This comes just a day after a tragic fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and injured several others.

--IANS

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